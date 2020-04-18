The clampdown order on staff of ExxonMobil Nigeria Limited by the Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, has seen 22 of them sleeping inside the bus in which they were arrested.

The oil company staff had left Akwa Ibom State for Rivers State on Thursday, but were stopped by security operatives implementing the restriction of movement occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

They are two women and 20 men in the ExxonMobil team.

The area in which they were held based on the video seemed like the turf of a football stadium.

Wike has vowed to charge the ExxonMobil staff to court over violation of the lockdown order in the state.