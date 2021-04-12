Victory International Church, London, South East will be holding its maiden edition of the Palace Pillars Women conference on April 17, 2021.

The information was disclosed in an invitation which was sent to The Eagle Online.

The conference, which will be held virtually, is themed: “Home Builders,” with the anchor scripture from Proverbs 24:3-4.

Speakers at the event are Pastor Pius Bello, who is the Host; Pastor Esther Kemi Bello, who is the Convener, and Pastor Dolapo Adelakun, who will be ministering.