Victor Osimhen’s agent opens PSG talk

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Napoli star, Victor Osimhen, met with Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos recently to discuss a possible deal in the summer.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has all eyes on him this season as he plays a leading role in the Partenopei’s charge to their first league title in decades.

He has netted 19 goals in 21 Serie A appearances and formed a dangerous partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen has grown into a fan favourite in the Campania capital and has already became a symbol of this electric Napoli side, earning tributes in everything from pastries to songs.

TMW revealed that Osimhen’s agent Calenda met with PSG’s technical director Luis Campos last week to discuss the player’s future and if a deal would be possible in the summer.

The meeting was carried out without Napoli’s prior knowledge, it’s claimed.

Calenda knows Luis Campos well from their work together on the deal that brought Osimhen to the Campania capital.

The agent was working as an intermediary for Lille and helped complete the deal, which has since raised suspensions due to the inclusion of four players who were seemingly worth €20 million total.

Osimhen has made it clear that he’d like to play in the Premier League in the future, but he may be tempted by a lucrative offer from PSG should one arrive in the summer.