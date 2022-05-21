Victor Osimhen wins Serie A award

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been named the Best Young Player of the 2021-22 Season in Serie A, completing the list of MVPs.

The award is for players who are under 23, and Osimhen sneaks in there, having turned 23 in late December 2021.

The Nigeria international faced stiff competition from the likes of Dusan Vlahovic at both Fiorentina and Juventus, but came out on top thanks to his 14 goals and five assists in just 26 Serie A appearances this season.

He didn’t get to feature more due to injury problems, specifically multiple facial fractures he sustained during a nasty clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar in November 2021.

That ruled the hitman out until January and he still wears a protective mask.

Despite missing much of the campaign due to this injury, Osimhen was still named Best Young Player of Serie A for the 2021-22 season.

This is his second year at Napoli after joining from LOSC in September 2020.

With Osimhen, this completes the five MVPs of Serie A with goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Milan), defender Gleison Bremer (Torino), midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (Inter) and striker Ciro Immobile (Lazio).