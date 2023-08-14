Victor Osimhen to agree new Napoli contract

Victor Osimhen has reportedly worked out a new contract with Napoli that includes a release clause at €150 million and a salary at €10 million per season.

This new deal is expected to run to June 2027 and will see Osimhen’s wages sky-rocket to €10 million per season.

This will include bonuses and a portion of his image rights.

The release clause is set to be at two different levels, one for clubs outside of Italy and one specifically for the Saudi Pro League, reaching €150 million.

The centre-forward helped them win their first Scudetto in over 30 years and became the first African ever to be crowned Serie A Capocannoniere.

Also Read:

He received interest from numerous clubs this summer, including Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and several Saudi Pro League sides like Al-Hilal.

However, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Osimhen were always focused on continuing their rapport together at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.