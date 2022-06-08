Victor Osimhen speaks on his most cherished goal

Super Eagles hitman, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that his goal for Lille against Chelsea in the second round of games in the 2018/19 Champions League is his most important.

The Napoli striker joined Napoli from Lille two years ago for a club-record fee of €72 million.

Before Osimhen’s departure, he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Mastiffs.

However, he struggled in his first season at Naples, returning just 10 goals in 30 appearances.

Nonetheless, the former Charleroi man picked up last season and formed an integral part of the Napoli setup.

Osimhen was fantastic last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 games, including one against Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs.

Still, despite scoring most of his goals at Napoli, it was Osimhen’s 33rd-minute header for his former club against Chelsea that stands apart for him.

“My most cherished goal is the one I scored against Chelsea,” Osimhen told NFF TV.

“A lot of my friends who were Chelsea fans sent me messages before the game saying they did not care if Chelsea beat us (Lille) or not, they just wanted me to score.”

“They really wanted me to actualize my dream, and that was one of the best moments in my career.”