Victor Osimhen reveals mood over AFCON 2021 miss

Super Eagles caretaker coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said Victor Osimhen is disappointed he will not feature at the African Cup of Nations as he gave a graphic picture of how the decision to exclude the Napoli striker was reached.

Coach Eguavoen narrated how he and Osimhen finally reached a decision to leave him out of the African showpiece.

He said: “When he spoke to me yesterday, you could see that he was disappointed.

“He told me: ‘Coach, I love to play, but you have to understand for the fact that I’m not okay.

“’I don’t want to go to AFCON and not give a 100 per cent.

“It won’t be good.

“I gave him few hours and I called him back again and the same story.

“You have to consider the young man’s health as well.

“It was a tough one.

“We spoke on three, four different occasions before.

“At midnight, we finally said there is always a tomorrow.

“It’s health first.

“It’s a pity Osimhen won’t be at the AFCON.

“He told me he would be there in spirit.”

The Napoli striker will still need a final clearance from doctors in Italy to resume full training early in January.