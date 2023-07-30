Victor Osimhen hits double in Napoli friendly

828 828

Napoli made short work of Turkish side Hatayspor in a 4-0 friendly victory, including doubles for Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone.

Napoli’s Coach Rudi Garcia had to do without injured Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas and Mario Rui.

But despite being brought in to continue the 4-3-3 formation that won the Scudetto under Luciano Spalletti, he adopted a 4-2-3-1 system.

Osimhen forced a desperate early save before breaking the deadlock, as Piotr Zielinski’s high press prompted an error, allowing Matteo Politano to send the Nigerian through.

The Capocannoniere added a second moments later, sprinting onto the inspired Kvicha Kvaratskhelia through ball.

Mango Fernandes and Leo Ostigard went close, while Osimhen’s hat-trick was disallowed due to an offside position.

Garcia changed all 11 Napoli players at the same time on the hour mark, effectively making it two games of 60 and 30 minutes.

Michael Folorunsho was fired up and his strike was parried into the path of Karim Zedadka to thump the crossbar, but Cholito Simeone took centre-stage with his own brace.

The first was at the end of a series of efforts charged down, then the Argentine went on a solo run from midfield past two defenders to then dink it over the goalkeeper.