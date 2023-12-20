Victor Osimhen earns Maradona comparison

Victor Osimhen has earned a comparison to Diego Armando Maradona after an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli‘s win over Cagliari.

The Nigerian striker was on fire on Saturday as he scored the opener in the second half against the Sardinians.

He also went on to inspire Kvara’s winner with an incredible assist.

Osimhen juggled the ball in the box, making several touches before delivering the decisive pass for his teammate.

Osimehn was compared to Napoli legend Maradona in Tuesday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport on page 26.

Osimhen’s solo assist was “worthy of Maradona” claimed the pink paper.

The Argentinean legend has also been mentioned in relation to the upcoming meeting between Napoli and Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 with Il Corriere dello Sport writing that the game will be “Diego’s derby”.