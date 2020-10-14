Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses’ move to Spartak Moscow has stalled.

Football.london says Moses has less than a week to complete his Chelsea loan exit, with delays over his medical stalling the former Wigan Athletic man’s move to Spartak Moscow.

The Nigerian international ended last season on loan at Inter Milan, but Antonio Conte’s side opted against taking up an option to make the deal permanent.

This opened the door for Spartak, but football.london reports that the deal has been held up despite the player verbally agreeing terms over a move.

However, the report suggests the delay is unlikely to put the move in any real jeopardy, with the Russian transfer window open until October 17.