Victor Moses out of DR Congo tie

The player, according to the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles: @NGSuperEagles, will join the team in London for the England friendly.

Chelsea star, Victor Moses, will play no part in Super Eagles friendly against DR Congo on Monday, the EagleOnline have gathered.

The player, according to the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles: @NGSuperEagles, will join the team in London for the England friendly.

“Captain @mikel_john_obi and @ogujohnugo have arrived in camp. @VictorMoses will join the team in London,” the handle tweeted.

The friendly against is scheduled for June 2 at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions tactician hinged his choice of the three-time African champions and the Central American side on the fact that they would be facing teams (Tunisia and Panama) from the regions in Group G at the global showpiece.

Meanwhile, the team’s caption John Obi Mikel has finally reported to camp.

On his arrival, an elated Mikel said: “I am happy to be here. It is a huge privilege to play with this team and represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA WorldCup.”

Mikel arrived the camp alongside Israel-based John Ogu.