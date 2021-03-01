Former Chelsea star Victor Moses has omitted Jose Mourinho from his list of best coaches, claiming the two had a major difference of opinion.

The winger struggled for game time under Mourinho between 2013 and 2015, with the then Chelsea boss deeming him surplus to requirements.

Twelve months later, the Nigerian international was on the move again, this time making a loan switch to Stoke City.

It was only once Mourinho was replaced by Antonio Conte that the former Wigan star made his mark at Stamford Bridge, when he was converted to a wing-back.

Still contracted to the Blues for another year-and-a-half, the 30-year-old is now playing for Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

And under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, Moses is once again enjoying his football under a coach he rates alongside Conte.

Asked about his current boss, he told the Spartak website: “Domenico understands his players and believes in them; it is very important.

“He manages to charge the team with his energy, he talks a lot with each of us. Teaches players to really enjoy football and not be afraid to take risks when it’s appropriate.

“Plus he takes great care of the team spirit. For example, when I first appeared in Spartak, he asked the guys in advance to communicate with me more, to invite them to joint gatherings.

“But according to his idea, it should have looked natural, but in the end the guys came up with the words: ‘Listen, Vic, we have an assignment from the coach to take you to the restaurant.’ It was funny, but I appreciated the coach’s concern.”

Moses added that the Spartak boss would be in his top five coaches, but admitted he had no place for Mourinho – instead selecting Roberto Martinez, Rafa Benitez, Neil Warnock and Mark Hughes.

“Conte is on this list,” Moses explained. “He helped me to believe in myself. And the point is precisely in the human attitude, and not in the fact that he found me a new position on the right flank of the defence.

“Next Roberto Martinez, Rafael Benitez. Neil Warnock, with whom I debuted at Crystal Palace. Tedesco. And also Mark Hughes.”

When pushed on the decision to snub Mourinho, Moses said: “Without a doubt, Jose is a cool pro, I respect his merits. But it so happens that the necessary contact does not arise between the player and the coach.

“In the end, I tried in training, I wanted to play, but Mourinho had a different opinion.”

