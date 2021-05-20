Chelsea are reportedly expected to part ways with Victor Moses on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

Moses has made 128 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, his best campaign coming in 2016-17 as he helped the club win the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

However, the Nigeria international is currently spending his seventh loan spell away from Stamford Bridge with Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

According to Goal, Spartak are obliged to sign the versatile wide player for £4m should they qualify for the Champions League.

That target was effectively achieved on Monday night with a 2-1 victory over Khimki, leaving a defeat and 10-goal swing on the final day of the campaign as the only way that Spartak will miss out on European football’s premier competition.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive season, contributing three goals and two assists from 18 appearances on either side of midfield.