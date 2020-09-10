Former Wigan Athletic star Victor Moses is the latest player to donate to a crowdfunding appeal aiming to help save the administration-hit club after making a “significant” contribution.

Moses, 29, played for the Latics between 2010 and 2012.

The Nigeria international made 80 appearances for Wigan in that time and scored nine goals, before being sold to Chelsea over the summer of 2012.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Moses has won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa League and spent the second half of last season on loan at Italian side Inter Milan.

The Wigan Athletic Supporters Club has now revealed that the ex-Latics winger is the latest current or former player to have donated to a crowdfunding appeal set up by fans.

A tweet from the Supporters Club thanked Moses for pledging a “significant donation” to its Save Our Club campaign.

The crowdfunding appeal is seeking to generate £750,000 and Moses’ contribution – speculated to be £20,000 (N10 million) after an anonymous pledge for that amount appeared on the crowdfunder – has taken the appeal to within £100,000 of its target.

The campaign is aiming to give Wigan fans as strong as possible a voice on the club’s board in its future ownership.

Moses got in touch with the Supporters Club earlier this week to help save the League One club and aided Wigan fans in their efforts.

Caroline Molyneux, chair of the Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club, said the donation showed “incredible” generosity from the former Latics star who will “always be welcome” at the club.

Caroline said: “Wow – what can we say? When Victor got in touch to say he wanted to help by donating such a substantial amount, I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing – it’s such an incredible gesture.

“Victor wanted to make the donation and remain anonymous but we simply had to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves.

“Victor’s contribution has taken us past £650,000 and to within £100,000 of our next target of £750,000.

“We are so thankful to Victor for his support. He is an excellent footballer, a true role model and someone we always enjoyed watching at the DW Stadium – he will always be welcome back here, even more so now!”