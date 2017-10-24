Victims of Lagos ethnic clash beg Ambode for compensation

Some victims of the March 2016 ethnic clash at Mile 12 in Lagos State on Tuesday urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to compensate them for losses to the violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fight, which claimed lives at Mile 12 and Agiliti in Ketu in Kosofe LGA, took place on March 3 between some Hausas and Yorubas.

It followed an argument between Yoruba revenue collectors and a Hausa motorcycle rider who allegedly hit a Yoruba woman and failed to take her to a hospital.

NAN reports that some vehicles, houses and shops were also destroyed during the clash which led to closure of the Mile 12 Market by the state government.

The victims said on Tuesday that they were still suffering from the effects of the violence, and expressed dissatisfaction at alleged abandonment by the state government.

Gbenga Oshikoya, a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church on Aina Street, Agiliti, told newsmen in Lagos that the church had not recovered from the effects of the violence.

Oshikoya said: “The church lost everything including drum sets, chairs, relics and the entire building.

“We managed to erect the building to this level by our own efforts. We want our lawmaker to influence the government to come to our aid.

“We were asked to do biometrics; we did. We were asked to lodge our complaints at Panti, yet, nothing came out of it.”

Oshikoya urged the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos Assembly, Mr Tunde Braimoh, to protect the victims’ interest.

A furniture maker on Adegboyega Street, Moses Ogundaimi, said he lost his house and carpentry workshop to the clash.

Ogundaimi said that he had been squatting with his friend in a cubicle since the incident.

He said: “Till date, I am still feeding and clothing at the mercy of sympathisers.”

Ogundaimi’s neighbour, Akoro Lukman, whose house was also razed, said that he found it difficult to re-start.

Lukman said: “We were told to go to Panti for biometric enrolment for proper documentation to enable government to reach out to us.

“We are still expecting.”

He urged the state government to come to the aid of the affected residents and expedite action in relocating Mile 12 Market.