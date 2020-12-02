RelatedPosts No Content Available

Fubara Briggs, a 72-year-old Chairman of Spy Police, has demanded the sum of N200 million from the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over the death of his friend, Monday Burabari.

Briggs made the demand during a sitting by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in Port Harcourt.

He stated that late Monday Burabari took ill and died after he was tortured by some policemen in Borokiri police division.

Briggs explained that their sins were challenging the ill treatment meted out to them by their black superiors after the exit of the white people who created that department to empower host communities.

Furthermore, another victim, Festus Osuagu, briefed the commission on how he lost his ability to walk, his job and currently suffering from partial memory loss, after he was allegedly attacked by operatives of the disbanded SARS.

Narrating his ordeal, Osuagu said on July 12, 2018, SARS officers came to his house and thinking that they were armed robbers, he hid in the ceiling of a two storey building in a bid to escape.

“They followed me into the ceiling and in the process, I fell from that height, they carried me and took me to their station.

“No amount of money will be equivalent to what I am going through. They should pay me N100 million to cushion the effects of this predicament,” Osiago said.

Osuagu said over two years after the incident, the operatives never told him why he was attacked and arrested.

In his ruling, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, adjourned the case till December 11 for cross examination and continuation.