Victim speaks as UN agency raises alarm over scam in Nigeria

A victim of a scam alert raised by the United Nations Nigeria, Dalhatu Abdullahi Shall, has confirmed this.

The Eagle Online recalls that a job alert from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, an agency of the UN, had circulated in Nigeria for some time now.

The advertisement requested for personal information for the recruitment and a stage for payments.

But United Nations Nigeria has distanced itself from the advertisement.

It said: “Fake FAO Nigeria job offers are circulating!

“FAO does not request payments or personal info for recruitment.

“Avoid scams and verify vacancies ONLY via our official portal: https://www.fao.org/employment/how-to-apply/en, @FAOJobs.

“Stay safe!”

Responding, Shall said: “Am a victim.

“Thank you for the update.”

