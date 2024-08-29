Victim rescued as Police foil kidnap attempt in Katsina 

The Katsina State Police Command said its operatives have thwarted an attempt by bandits to kidnap a girl in Faru village, Jibia Local Government Area of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq

He said, “Today, August 29, 2024, at about 0115hrs, a distress call was received at the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters on a bandits attack on Faru village, Jibia LGA, kidnapping one person.

“Instantaneously, the DPO Jibia mobilised a joint team of operatives in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps , members of the vigilante, and responded to the scene.

“The team valiantly engaged the assailants in a gun duel, successfully rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt, and foiled the attack as the assailants fled the scene with various degrees of bullet injuries.”

The spokesman added that, “Efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The CP Aliyu Abubakar, while commending the uncommon act of professionalism and bravery displayed by the operatives, charges officers to sustain the ongoing onslaught against all forms of crime and criminality in the state, especially kidnapping and banditry, for a better secured Katsina State.”

