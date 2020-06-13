A victim of Abule-Soba pipeline explosion, Titilayo Sulaimon, has delivered a baby boy at a Lagos State Internally Displayed Person camp in Igando, Lagos.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said pregnant Sulaimon, aged 28, presented herself at the camp clinic and was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Alimosho.

The LASEMA boss said Sulaimon was successfully delivered of a baby boy through caesarean section at around 11pm on June 11.

He added that both mother and baby were doing well at the hospital.

Pursuant to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the displaced persons of Abule Soba, Oke-Osanyintolu said all medical costs were being underwritten by LASEMA.

On behalf of the Lagos State Government, he wished the Sulaimon family hearty congratulations.

He expressed appreciation to the governor, the Health Commissioner and other relevant government agencies for the support and care for IDPs.

NAN.