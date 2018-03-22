Victim of Borno acid attack calls for justice 

Fatima Usman, a 23-year old acid attack victim in Maiduguri, on Wednesday appealed to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on her.

Fatima, a final year student in the Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri, was attacked on March 16, by suspected tricycle operators at Shagari quarters, Maiduguri.

Fatima made the call on her hospital bed at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where she was receiving treatment from the injuries sustained in the attack.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria that arrest of the attackers would allow justice to take its course and protect women from similar attacks.

Recounting her ordeal, Fatima said she boarded a tricycle at Bank Road and met two male passengers sitting in the rear seat.

She said that one of them suddenly brought out a white handkerchief from his pocket, poured powder on it and put it on her face.

Fatima said: “I became unconscious and they dumped me at Royal quarters in Shagari low-cost area.

“They bathed my face and other parts of my body with corrosive fluid.

“I could not recognized all of them; but I can identify the one who brought out the handkerchief and covered my face with it.

“I call for justice to be served. The police should arrest those who attacked me and bathed me with acid.”

Fatima also sought for prayers for her quick recovery.

Dr. Bashir Tahir, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the UMTH, said the victim was in stable condition.

Tahir, however, explained that medical examinations showed that she would undergo four different stages of surgeries on Thursday due to the spread of injuries sustained in the attack.

He also said that Fatima suffered fatal damages of her body tissues as a result of the attack.

He said: “For now she has been recuperating, but she will have to undergo surgical operation on the face, head and shoulder.”

Hajiya Jummai, the victim’s mother, commended the hospital management, the state government and well-wishers for their support.

Jummai also expressed concerns that the attack might impact negatively on Fatima’s academics.

She said: “It is barely two months to complete her degree, but she is apprehensive of going back to school due psychological trauma experienced in the attack.

“We have accepted everything as the will of Allah. I thank Allah she is still alive.

“Ummi (Fatima’s other name) is my last daughter and my favorite child.

“It is hard to fathom that a fellow human could perpetrate such cruelty on another person.”

Meanwhile, Borno governor, Mallam Kashim Shettima, has directed a full scale investigation into the case.