Francis Ogbaji, a victim of alleged police torture, on Friday begged the National Human Rights Commission panel for justice and apology from the police.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the police to enforce his fundamental rights.

He claimed that he was detained and tortured by some operatives of the force.

Ogbaji in his petition before the panel said he worked as a security guard at the Bayelsa House, Maitama, Abuja.

He said: “On April 11, 2020, my three colleagues and I were arrested and taken to the central police station following a report of theft of some items in the area we were on guard for.

“We were accused of stealing a TV set, banner, refrigerator and some documents from one of the offices in the building we were guarding.

“My family members applied for my bail and the Divisional Police Officer set the bail conditions, which were eventually met on April 13, 2020.

“Surprisingly, the DPO transferred the case file to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.”

The complainant said he was detained at the SARS facility on the orders of ACP Mantu of SCID FCT for 26 days.

Francis said: “I was detained without proper feeding and I was tortured.

“I sustained injuries as a result of the handcuffs on my wrist and was ordered to confess that I stole the items.

“They threatened to kill me if I don’t confess.

“I suffered untold hardship as a result of the detention.

“I lost my job.”

Francis prayed the panel to compel the police to write an apology letter to him to prove that he was innocent.

Also testifying, Peter Ogar, the victim’s brother, said Obgaji lived with him for four years and has never stolen a penny from him.

Counsel to the police, Fidelis Ogbobe, pleaded for an adjournment to open defence.

Garba Tetengi (SAN), who stood in for the Chairman of the panel, Justice Suliman Galadima, ordered Ogbobe to produce the Investigation Police Officer.

Tetengi adjourned the matter until March 15 for continuation of hearing.