Vice-President Kashim Shettima has lost his mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar-Albishir, 69, who passed away in Kano on Sunday during a prolonged illness.
The spokesperson of the vice-president, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Nkwocha said that the deceased, who was the mother of the vice-president’s wife, Nana Shettima, would be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano in accordance with Islamic injunction.
He said that the deceased was known as an exemplary and kind-hearted mother in her community and also a devoted Muslim.
Also Read:
- NDDC: Corporate Communications head bows out
- Why investors will buy Fidelity Banks offers — Capital market stakeholders
- Vice President Shettima loses mother-in-law
- Kano: Police deploy more personnel to two palaces
- Lubricating Nigeria’s economy through enforcement of ‘drill or drop’ policy in oil sector, by Akpandem James
Nkwocha said: “She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes.
“Many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.
“The nation extends its condolences to the Vice-President Shettima, Mrs Nana Shettima, and their family during this difficult time, while appreciating the life and legacy of the late Hajiya Maryam Albishir.”