Vice President Shettima loses mother-in-law

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has lost his mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar-Albishir, 69, who passed away in Kano on Sunday during a prolonged illness.

The spokesperson of the vice-president, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said that the deceased, who was the mother of the vice-president’s wife, Nana Shettima, would be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano in accordance with Islamic injunction.

He said that the deceased was known as an exemplary and kind-hearted mother in her community and also a devoted Muslim.

Nkwocha said: “She was respected for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes.

“Many remember her as a source of guidance and support, both within her family and in the wider community in Kano.

“The nation extends its condolences to the Vice-President Shettima, Mrs Nana Shettima, and their family during this difficult time, while appreciating the life and legacy of the late Hajiya Maryam Albishir.”