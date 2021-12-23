Vice President Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format at the Presidential Villa, with some Cabinet Members physically present.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chamber included Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others were Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, among others also attended.

At the Wednesday meeting, FEC approved N5.7 billion for the execution of two Water Supply projects in Yobe State and purchase of seeds for various crops to boost food production in the country.