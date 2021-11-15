Vice President of Dangote Group and Dangote’s brother is dead

Sani Dangote, the Vice President of the Dangote Group and brother to the President of the group, Aliko Dangote, is dead.

The death was confirmed in a terse statement by the Dangote Group on Sunday, with sources adding that he died in the United States of America during a protracted illness.

Sani was said to have breathed his last on Sunday.

The Dangote Group said in the statement: “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN!

“It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021.

“May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus!”