Vice President arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-El-Fitr

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, ahead of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.
He was received at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, by Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur.
The Deputy Governor of Borno State was joined in receiving the Vice President by members of the Borno State Executive Council and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and environs as usual during such festive periods.
The Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting is expected to hold either on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal.