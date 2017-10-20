Veterans charge journalists undergoing training to strive for excellence

Three veteran journalists in Osun State on Thursday charged Mass Communication students from Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, who observed the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Osun State Council to strive for excellence.

A former Deputy Editor of the Nigerian Tribune newspaper, Tunde Oyekola; the Bureau Chief of Vanguard newspaper in Osun State, Otunba Gbenga Olarinoye; and the Editorial Representative of Guardian newspaper in the State, Tunji Omofoye, gave the charge in their separate remarks during a sendoff ceremony for the interns.

In his keynote address, Oyekola advised the interns to be focused in their academic pursuit so as to graduate with good grades and be well positioned in the society.

He also advised them to continue to strive to become good journalists very soon.

Olarinoye, in his goodwill message, charged the interns to guard their names and integrity jealously by respecting the ethics of the journalism profession when they eventually become journalists after their training.

While charging the interns to maximize the knowledge they have gained during their training, Omofoye admonished the students not to relent in learning more aspects of practical journalism.

The Chairman of the Osun State NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, in his opening remarks congratulated the SIWES students and assured them that they would be monitored to guide them on the right path.

The Bureau Chief of Daily Sun newspaper in Osun State, Clement Adeyi, led a special prayer for the SIWES students and other interns from Osun State University and Federal Polytechnic, Offa, who are still undergoing their internship at the chapel.

Speaking on behalf of the SIWES students who completed their internship, Khadijat Oseni, Yuusuf Abdul Aziiz and Sulaimon Adebisi expressed gratitude to the Osun NUJ Correspondents chapel for providing the opportunity for them to learn.