Veteran singer, Osayomore Joseph is dead.

Joseph’s death was confirmed in a post by the chairman of Copyright Society of Nigeria, chief Tony Okoroji.

Okoroji said: “I have just learnt of the passing on of the very vibrant and effervescent music maestro with his roots in the ancient Benin kingdom, the great Osayomore Joseph.

“The late Ulele Power King as he was known by his many fans was my friend.

“There is no doubt that the unforgettable Osayomore Joseph came, saw and conquered.

“Osayomore may have travelled but his Ulele Power sound will continue to boom in the hearts of the many who love him.