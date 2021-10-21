Veteran Nollywood actress visits daughter’s gravesite one year after her death

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has visited her late daughter, Aladi’s gravesite one year after her demise.

The actress was accompanied to the gravesite by her colleague and close friend, Empress Njamah.

Ameh eulogised her late daughter as friends and family members stood close by her side.

Recall that Ameh announced the passing of her daughter via her Instagram page in October 2020.

She wrote,

“Fams!!! My lovely people . Pray for me My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today. Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong !! GOD Has to help me.”

It was learnt that the actress’ daughter died after surgery in Abuja.