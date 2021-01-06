Veteran Nollywood actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, is dead.

The actress died at the age of 60.

Her death was confirmed on Tuesday night by the President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin.

Another senior member of TAMPAN, Tunde Ola-Yusuff, also announced the death of the thespian in a Facebook post.

According to Ola-Yusuff, Orisabunmi left without saying goodbye.

He wrote: “She left without a goodbye.

“The sudden death of Mrs Folake Aremu (ORISABUNMI) has been announced.

“Really a shock on everyone.

“Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous.”

The actress was married to late Nollywood actor, Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo.

However, they separated over 20 years ago.