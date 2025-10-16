Veteran Nollywood actress, Iya Ile Okan, is dead.

A prominent Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, who recently visited the ailing actress months back, made this known on social media on Wednesday.

Afod wrote: “We finally lost her.

“May her perfect soul continue to rest in peace.

“Iya Ile Okan.

“It’s a final wrap.”