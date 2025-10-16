Veteran Nollywood actress, Iya Ile Okan, is dead.
A prominent Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, who recently visited the ailing actress months back, made this known on social media on Wednesday.
Also Read:
- Ojaja AI Centre to drive tech, innovation, youth empowerment
- How Nigerian banks built N219t asset empire on depositors’ funds, by Blaise Udunze
- Aisha Babangida and the African rural woman, by Edwin Uhara
- Mathematics: Kila’s disagreement with Minister sparks reaction
- Peter Obi only opposition in Nigeria today – Fayose
Afod wrote: “We finally lost her.
“May her perfect soul continue to rest in peace.
“Iya Ile Okan.
“It’s a final wrap.”