Veteran Nollywood actor welcomes first child after 24 years of marriage

A veteran Nollywood actor, Doyin Hassan, and his wife have welcomed their first child after 24 years of marriage.

The 54-year-old Mount Zion actor revealed the coming of the girl child in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

In the post accompanied by a photograph of himself, his wife and baby at the child’s dedication in church, Hassan said: “God is Faithful!!!!

“After 24 years of toils and struggles.

“He came forth at last!!!!

“Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”