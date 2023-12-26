Veteran Nollywood actor welcomes first child after 24 years of marriage

A veteran Nollywood actor, Doyin Hassan, and his wife have welcomed their first child after 24 years of marriage.
The 54-year-old Mount Zion actor revealed the coming of the girl child in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.
In the post accompanied by a photograph of himself, his wife and baby at the child’s dedication in church, Hassan said: “God is Faithful!!!!
“After 24 years of toils and struggles.
“He came forth at last!!!!
“Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”