Veteran Nollywood actor and Academician, Prof. Ayobami Akinwale, is dead.

It was gathered that the actor died following a brief illness on Sunday.

Before his death, Prof. Akinwale was famous for his roles in a lot of Nollywood historic movies such as Sango, Ladepo Omo Adanwo and Iranse Aje.

The late actor was also a Movie Producer and an African Movie Academy Award laureate.

Akinwale was also the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of University of Ilorin, where he was also a professor in the Department of Performing Arts.

He was also the Chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture and judge on several cultural festivals across Nigeria.

He was born in Ibadan, Oyo State and attended Methodist High School, also in Ibadan.

According to a Dawn Commission publication, he graduated from the University of Ibadan before working as a lecturer at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He began his acting career in the 1970s featuring in television and drama productions.

He won the Best Indigenous Actor Award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.