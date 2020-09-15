Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has joined the list of celebrities in the country who are lawyers.

The 58-year-old actor was called to the Bar on Tuesday (today).

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional robe and wig.

Kanayo wrote: “To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

Meanwhile, he is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), which was awarded to him by the Nigerian Government in 2013.