Veteran Nollywood actor, Anayo Onyekwere, who is known in the movie industry as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has celebrated his 59th birthday in a grand style.

The talented actor took to his social media to celebrate himself with a short but lovely post as he shared a lovely picture of himself.

He tweeted” “It is yet another opportunity to celebrate God’s best gift to man – LIFE.

“God has added another year to my years here on earth and to him I remain forever grateful.”

The veteran actor is well-known for his role as an occultist and stingy man in most of his movies which has made many people to think that is how he is in real life.

In 1992, Kanayo made his debut movie appearance in the film: “Living in bondage,” and has starred in over 100 films, including “Up North” and “Breaking Free.”

He was nominated in 2008 for African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in the movie: “Across the Niger.”

Kanayo was among various Nigerians honoured by the Federal Government in 2014 during the centenary celebration with the award of Member Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He enrolled with the University of Abuja and in 2019 graduated with a Law degree before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus, and was called to the bar in 2020.

NAN.