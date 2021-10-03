Veteran Nollywood actor gives tips to ladies in search of husbands

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has cautioned ladies against pretence as they search for their life partners.

The renowned actor, who took to his Facebook page to give the advice, said a man does not need to date a lady for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

According to Okonkwo, men certainly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

He advised ladies to desist from any pretentious act in the name of pleasing men, saying they should rather make sure they are happy and enjoying the relationship as well.

He wrote: “Absolutely no man needs to date you for years to know if you’re marriageable or not. Men almost certainly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

“My advice to ladies looking to find life partners is this; always be yourself. Make sure you’re happy and enjoying the relationship and not pretending so as to please the man you’re dating.

“If it’s not you, it’s not you and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. It’s not about you.

“It’s about him and where he’s placed you in his heart.

“Stop stressing it.”

Okonkwo is a famous Nollywood actor, director, producer, television personality, entrepreneur, investor, politician and a philanthropist.

In 1991, he joined the Nigeria movie industry (Nollywood) and started attending movies auditions and appearing in television series and soap opera.

He rose to fame in 1992 after starring in the Nollywood blockbuster movie: “Living in Bondage,” as Andy.

It was a movie that brought Nollywood to limelight.

The movie won him an award for Best Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Okonkwo is one of the pioneers of the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) and contributed immensely to the growth of Nollywood in Nigeria and abroad.

Okonkwo further went on to study Theology at the Nigerian Bible School and was trained as a bible scholar and Minister of God.

He has acted in more than 250 Nollywood movies, including Living in Bondage, Ripple, Dumebi, Silent King and World Apart.

Others are Helplessly in Love with My Wife, Royal Secret, Billionaires Club, The Power of Money and Husband Material.

Okonkwo has won several awards, including Best Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, most prominent actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the City People Entertainment Awards.

He got married to Ifeoma Okonkwo and their union is blessed.