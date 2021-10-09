Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, rearrested by DSS

The Department of State Services has said that veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu was brought to its custody by the Nigerian Army after his arrest.

According to The PUNCH, the DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, noted that the actor was brought to them by the Army and that justice would be served.

Afunanya said: “Army brought him to us.

“Justice will take its full course.”

Meanwhile, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, also stated that Agu was picked up by men of the DSS.

Rollas said: “The AGN is aware that the DSS has picked up Chiwetalu Agu after the Nigerian Army arrested him, we are currently working on securing his release.”

Recall that Agu was arrested on October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra State by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.

The Army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.