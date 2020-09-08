Veteran Nollywood actor, Yekini Oyedele, professionally known as Baba Legba, is dead.

It was gathered that the actor died in the early hours of Monday in his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The aged actor was said to have been battling an ailment for a while before he gave up the ghost and was buried according to Muslim rites.

Before his death, Baba Legba was known for playing comic roles along with Moses Olaiya Adejumo, also known as Baba Sala.

His death was announced on social media by Adejumo’s son, Boisala Emmanuel.

Emmanuel said: Alhaji Yekini Oyedele popularly known as Babalegba died in the early hours of today (midnight precisely)

“He joined Alawada Theatre Group in 1974 and was playing comic roles along with Baba Sala, sometimes he played Babalawo, Police officer but most time one comic role to another.

“He is a friend of the family and supporter of my Daddy till his death. He used to be called Sunday Ikubolaje then before he went to Mecca and he turned muslim.

“Personally, he contributed a lot to my success too.

“May your soul rest in perfect peace, baba.”