Veteran journalist Ray Ekpu loses wife

Ray Ekpu, former Editor in Chief/Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch has announced the passing of his wife, Uyai Ray Ekpu after a brief illness at age 73.

Ekpu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, Uyai was a senior staff of the Centre for Management Development and retired in 2011 as an Acting Director, Management Education and Training Department.

She obtained both a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Masters degree in Library and Business Administration respectively.

She also earned diplomas from the Maastricht School of Management and the Ghana Institute of Management and Personnel Administration, Ghana.

Uyai believed in family values, community service and had love for God.

She is survived by her husband and three children among other relatives.