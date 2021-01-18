The family of a veteran journalist, Elder Nnamnso Umoren, has announced his passage.

The announcement was contained in a statement by a member of the family, Umoren Nnamnso Umoren, on Monday.

The statement read: “It is with a deep sense of unquantifiable loss that we, the family of Elder Nnamnso Umoren, announce his passage to eternity on November 14, 2020. The late Elder Umoren was a distinguished journalist, speechwriter to several governors and a life coach. Born in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, he went home to be with Jesus at the age of 68 after a bout of sickness.

“The late Elder Umoren trained and practised as a journalist beginning from the Nigerian Chronicle in Calabar, before joining the defunct Concord newspaper as editor of the Community Concord in Cross River and later, Akwa Ibom State. He was also a staff of the African Concord magazine. Umoren was a senior member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and was the Chairman of the Union in Akwa Ibom State.”

A member of several professional associations including the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Elder Umoren later joined the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service and served in the following capacities:

a. Editor, Pioneer Newspaper;

b. Chief Press Secretary to the First Civilian Governor of Akwa Ibom State;

c. Director of Press Affairs/Speech Writer to several Military Governors of the State;

d. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs;

e. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information;

f. Pioneer Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism;

g. Permanent Secretary, Political and Legislative Affairs Bureau.

In addition to attending the Polytechnic Calabar, where he studied Mass Communication, Elder Umoren also did a degree programme in Communication Arts at the University of Uyo.

He attended several professional courses and trainings in the United States of America, Israel, United Kingdom, and some African countries.

In his later years, he operated as the Chief Executive Officer of Talent Business School.

Elder Umoren’‘s inspirational autobiography, which he completed before his demise, chronicles his rise from grass to grace in stirring prose and brutal candour.

It is set for release as part of his obsequies.

This book does not only leave his footprints in the sands of time, it serves as a compass pointing co-travellers in the journey of life to the path they ought to take.

While the burial is scheduled for March 5, 2021, opening of the Mourning House will be on March 1, 2021, while Visitation by Individuals and Groups takes place on March 2, 2021.

The release of the book is scheduled for the Tribute Night, which will hold on March 3, 2021 at 4pm.

The late veteran journalist will Lie-In-State at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo on March 5, 2021 by 7am.

The statement added: “The family invites colleagues, friends, sympathizers and well-wishers to attend the funeral and pay their last respects to the late Elder Umoren.

“Please note that all government-stipulated COVID-19 regulations will be observed.”