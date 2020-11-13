President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

The journalist of many parts was popularly known as Uncle Biz Law.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, on Friday, the President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in mourning the renowned columnist and sports enthusiast, who served as Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association and chaired the media committee for Nigeria ’99 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with outstanding results.

Adesina added: “President Buhari believes the frontline journalist, more popularly known as Uncle Biz Law, used his talent in writing, organising and mentoring to serve the country meritoriously, and his legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.”