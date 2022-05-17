Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, receives AMVCAs Industry Merit Award

Veteran actress, journalist and television presenter, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett was honoured with the Industry Merit Award at the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday night.

The AMVCA continued its tradition of recognizing veterans in the film industry who have in no small way contributed to the development of the African film and television industry.

The screen doyen admitted to being short of words as she received the AMVCA award that solidifies her status in Nollywood’s Hall of Fame. She joins other industry stalwarts to have clinched the award. They include Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie, Amaka Igwe, Bukky Ajayi, Sadiq Daba, Chika Okpala, Tunde Kelani and Peter Igho.

Full of emotions, she described how happy she was to receive the award.

“I’ve lived to carry this. This is a major surprise to me. I’ve been to places but there’s no place like home,” the legendary filmmaker said. Her statement made a case for honouring our legends while they are still alive.

Ajai-Lycett, 81, is renowned for her charismatic acting, wit, grace and eloquence. After she made her acting debut in 1966 in Wole Soyinka’s two-act comedy ‘The Lion and the Jewel’, she went on to become a regular in British sitcoms such as Comedy Playhouse, Angels, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em alongside Michael Crawford, better known as ‘Frank Spencer’, among others

Her Nollywood portfolio boasts of watched films and series such as Dazzling Mirage, Oloibiri, Madam President and more recently, King of Boys: The Return of the King.