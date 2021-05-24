Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD has expressed his love for stud earrings as he showed off in a recent picture on his social media platforms.

The actor who is turning 60 years in a few weeks took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to express his love and admiration for earrings.

He said, “I have always wanted to wear an earring for some time now and I personally think they are so cool if you find the right one.

“When I was turning 50, I had threatened to wear one but I was not too sure how people of Delta would feel about earring-wearing commissioner.

“10 years later, I still want to wear it and I will.

“I will be 60 in few weeks and I have grown wings. I am in my house; if you have a problem, you know where to find me.”

Mofe-Damijo before joining politics in 2008, started his acting career from his days in college where he was a member of the drama club.

He was appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to the former Delta State Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2008 and later became the commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State in 2009.

RMD featured in a lot of Nollywood movies, some of which are “Out of Bounds” with Bimbo Akintola and Racheal Oniga in 1998,

“Scores to Settle” with Liz Benson and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Others are “Diamond Ring” with Liz Benson and Gbadewonuola Oyelakin in 1999, “Freedom The Price” with Eucharia-Anunobi in 2003,

“When God Says Yes” with Pete Edochie and Stella Damasus and many others.

He won some awards also, in 2005 , he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.