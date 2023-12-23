Veteran actor, Dejumo Lewis, dies at 80

Veteran Nigerian film and television actor, Dejumo Lewis, is dead.

Popular actor, Saheed Balogun confirmed the death via his instagram page, @saidibalogun, on Saturday.

Balogun while sharing the picture of late Lewis said: “Good Night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

Lewis died at age 80.

Dejumo Lewis was a Nigerian film and television actor, famous for the Kabiyesi role in ‘The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that stared: Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson among others.

Some actors also took to the comment section of the post to pay their tribute to the deceased.

Funsho Adeolu wrote: “Oh wow! An icon has gone, may his soul rest in peace.”

Also, Mustapha Sholagbade said: “May heaven be pleased with him”.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey also wrote, “Oh my God.”

Also Read:

Akin Olaiya said: “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kunle Afod said: “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, Eniola Badmus wrote: “Awwwwwwww.”

Raphael James, an arts curator, wrote: “Good night ‘Kabiyesi’, the ‘Kabiyesi’ we all knew growing up in the 1970’s-80’s, Sir Dejumo Lewis, who played the lead role of ‘Kabiyesi’ in ‘The Village Headmaster’ television series which was Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera on NTA 1968- 1988. He lives on.”

