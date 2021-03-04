Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, is dead

The late Nollywood veteran became a household name in Nigeria for his role as Bitrus in the now rested Nigeria Television Authority drama series: “Cock Crow at Dawn.”

Daba died on Wednesday evening after a long battle with Leukemia and prostate cancer.

He reportedly died at his Marwa Gardens residence in Alausa, Lagos State.

In 2019, he came out to publicly seek financial assistance for the treatment of his ailments.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and many other Nigerians rallied around and supported him financially.