Vet doctors confirm rabies outbreak in Ajah

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has confirmed a rabies outbreak in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

This announcement was made in a public health alert issued by the association’s Chairman, Dr. Ofua Mark, following laboratory confirmation by the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau State.

Dr. Mark linked the outbreak to the increasing presence of unqualified individuals posing as veterinarians and administering vaccines improperly. He expressed serious concern over the abuse of the rabies vaccine, which, though widely available, is often mishandled due to the lack of regulatory enforcement.

“Dog breeders administering vaccines themselves without veterinary oversight pose a grave risk to public health,” he warned.

The NVMA has officially notified relevant authorities, including the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). In swift response, the government has launched containment efforts involving contact tracing, isolation protocols, and intensified surveillance in the affected Ajah-Lekki axis.

Rabies, a fatal but preventable viral disease, is primarily spread through bites from infected animals — most commonly dogs. The NVMA is urging residents of Ajah and neighboring communities to exercise heightened caution, vaccinate their pets through licensed veterinarians, and report any suspicious animal behavior or bites immediately.

“While the situation is under control, we call on the public to stay vigilant, avoid contact with stray or unvaccinated animals, and seek immediate medical care if bitten,” Dr. Mark said. He also emphasized the need for stronger regulation and enforcement to eliminate quack practices that threaten both animal and human lives.

The NVMA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health in collaboration with state and federal agencies, pledging continuous monitoring, public sensitization, and accurate updates as the situation unfolds.

For reports or inquiries, residents are advised to contact the Lagos State NVMA or the nearest registered veterinary clinic.

“With collective vigilance and professional care, a rabies-free Lagos is possible,” Dr. Mark concluded.

