VeryDarkMan’s mother whereabouts unknown after EFCC arrest — Legal Team

Following the arrest of controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, his legal team has raised the alarm over the unknown whereabouts of his mother, Blessing Otse.



VeryDarkMan, according to a statement issued on Friday by Deji Adeyanju & Partners, was picked up on May 2, 2025, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



He was said to be arrested along with his associate, Steven Avuara (aka C-Pack), by EFCC officers immediately after exiting the Guaranty Trust Bank branch in Garki, Area 3, Abuja.



The arrest, the lawyers said, occurred shortly after the trio — VeryDarkMan, his mother, and Avuara — had visited the bank to inquire about suspicious deductions from Mrs. Otse’s account.



“From our interactive session with Mr. Avuara, we were able to gather that Mr. Martins Otse, his mother, Mrs. Blessing Otse, and Mr. Avuara visited GTB to make inquiries about the incessant deductions from Mrs. Otse’s bank account,” the statement signed by Zainab M. Otega, Esq. reads in part.

Also Read:

“Following the conclusion of the inquiries, they attempted to exit the building, but were locked in the bank’s security door for over five minutes.”



What followed, according to the legal team, was a violent and dramatic abduction.



“Shortly thereafter, they were accosted at gunpoint a few metres outside the bank’s premises, beaten and blindfolded by some armed men wearing black uniforms,” the statement continued.



While the EFCC has reportedly admitted to detaining Otse and Avuara, the lawyers claimed the anti-graft agency has failed to account for Mrs. Otse’s whereabouts.



“At the time of this statement, we are unable to confirm the whereabouts of Mrs. Otse,” the lawyers said.



The firm’s founding partner, Marvin Omorogbe, alongside associate Steven Eze, had reportedly rushed to the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, upon learning of the arrests.



There, they were only allowed to speak with Avuara.



According to him, the officers branded them “bandits” and threatened to shoot in the presence of Mrs. Otse — a possible trigger for Otse’s refusal to speak with anyone due to trauma, the lawyers suggested.



In a troubling twist, the EFCC officers allegedly failed to inform Avuara of any charges against him but tried to interrogate him anyway.



“Despite repeated requests, the EFCC’s officers refused to disclose the specific allegation against Mr. Avuara.



“They only showed our colleagues an arrest warrant allegedly issued against Mr. Martins Otse.on the allegation of cyber stalking,” the statement added.



The legal team described the continued attempts to question Avuara without properly informing him of any allegations as a violation of his constitutional rights.



In protest, the lawyers exited the EFCC premises.



“While we continue to interface with the EFCC on this issue, we call on the commission to respect our clients’ constitutionally guaranteed rights,” the statement concluded.

Post Views: 1