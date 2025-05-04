VeryDarkMan detained by EFCC – Legal Team

Controversial social media critic and influencer, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, according to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.



The Eagle Online had reported that the social media personality was arrested in Abuja by the Nigerian Police at GTB premises shortly after he visited a branch to complain about alleged unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account.



In another development, Adeyanju took to his X handle stating: “VDM DETAINED AT EFCC: Our lawyers, led by the head of our firm, @Marvin_Omorogbe, just met VDM’s friend—who was arrested alongside him—in EFCC custody.



Confirming the detention in a post on Friday evening, the human rights activist and lawyer alleged that VDM was arrested following his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorised transactions on his mother’s account.

In a further update, Adeyanju revealed that, “VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone.

“VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5 mins to enable EFCC to arrest him and his friend.”



“We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client,” he posted.



Adeyanju further disclosed that his legal team, led by Marvin Omorogbe, had already located the detained activist and were working to secure his release.





