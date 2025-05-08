Very Dark Man speaks after release from EFCC custody + Video

Popular social activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has spoken after his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He expressed surprise in a video that also featured his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, that he was arrested for money laundering despite being broke.

VeryDarkMan, who sat in the back seat of the car while Adeyanju drove, said: “How would they level allegations of money laundering on someone who doesn’t have money?

“I have done so many charities.

“They wonder how.

“They don’t know I use debt for charity.

“Anyway, we are outside, with my lawyer, of course.”

