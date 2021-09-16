Verve partners OBMeet to give cardholder 50% discount

One of Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced its partnership with OBMeet, a video conferencing and networking company, to give Verve cardholders 50 per cent discount on the platform.

The discount, which is currently running till December 31, 2021 avails Verve cardholders’ added value for the services they enjoy on the OBMeet platform.

With this collaboration, Verve cardholders accessing the OBMeet no longer have to worry about the incidental challenges associated with such video conferencing and multi-streaming platforms, such as complex payment structure, capital flight and inconsistent exchange rates among others.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, while speaking on the discount, said the partnership with OBMeet to reward Verve cardholders with 50 per cent discount on the selected packages was a demonstration of Verve’s commitment to reward its cardholders’ loyalty.

Eromosele said the firm was stirred to partner with OBMeet because they share a similar vision of delivering invaluable experience to their esteemed customers.

She explained that the partnership would guarantee Verve cardholders faster and safer payment experiences on the OBMeet platform.

She said: “Consistent with our mantra of being ‘the rewarding way to make payments’, Verve cardholders are not only rewarded with seamless, faster and convenient payment solutions, they enjoy more rewards in discounts as much as 50 per cent on the OBMeet platform, from now till December 31, 2021.”

Vincent Ogbunude, Divisional Head of Verve, commented on the firm’s commitment to delivering topnotch digital payment solutions to Nigerians.

“It is no gainsaying that Verve has consistently delivered innovative payment solutions to Nigerians and the Africa continent. We are continuously seeking opportunities to ease payment pain-points for Verve cardholders as well as Africans and this partnership with OBMeet is a testament to that commitment.”