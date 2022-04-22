Verve cardholders rewarded with over N50m, other prizes

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has rewarded over 64,000 Verve cardholders with more than N50 million during the Verve Good Life Promo 2.0.

The firm made this known during the grand prize presentation ceremony held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos State.

At the event, Verve delivered its promise to the 15 lucky winners by gifting them power generating sets or television sets.

The winners of the power generating and television sets include: Shakiru Sesan Riliwon and Udeme Akpabio.

In addition to the above-mentioned gifts, the top 100 transacting cardholders during the promo were rewarded each with N10,000.

The lucky winners emerged from across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

During the Verve Good Life Promo, cardholders were rewarded with a 10 per cent cash back reward for an eight-week period, which commenced on February 1, 2022 and came to an end on March 31, 2022.

The Verve Good Life Promo is being organised in collaboration with First City Monument Bank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the objective of the Verve Good Life Promo is to create invaluable experiences for cardholders and reward them for their loyalty.

Eromosele said: “Verve remains focused on providing secure and innovative payment solutions to cardholders.

“Beyond these overarching goals, we are also dedicated to creating rewarding experiences for our cardholders who have chosen us as their preferred card brand and to reward them for their loyalty.

“This was the rationale behind the introduction of Verve Good Life Promo 2.0.”

She noted that during the promo, Verve cardholders enjoyed a rewarding experience as over N50 million worth of rewards have been given to cardholders for their loyalty.

Eromosele said: “For our cardholders across the country, it has been eight gratifying and exciting weeks with over N50 million worth of rewards handed over to over 64,000 cardholders.

“We are hereby rewarding 15 lucky Verve cardholders with a power generating set or television set who were selected through a series of transparent, randomly generated draws supervised by the relevant regulatory bodies.”

She congratulated all the winners and expressed her gratitude to the partner banks for supporting Verve’s effort to reward cardholders.

She reiterated Verve’s commitment to the development of an inclusive payment ecosystem across the African market that supports financial inclusion, growth and economic development.

Udeme Akpabio expressed joy at winning a power generating set and appreciated Verve’s effort at recognising cardholders’ loyalty.

Akpabio urged other Verve cardholders to consistently use their cards to enjoy efficient payment solutions.

The grand prize presentation ceremony was done in the presence of representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, First City Monument Bank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank among others.